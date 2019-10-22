Magic Johnson: Michael Jordan said Stephen Curry not Hall of Famer in fear of tampering fine

Michael Jordan said Stephen Curry isn’t yet a Hall of Famer, which sparked plenty of outcry and debate.

Does Jordan not appreciate Curry’s greatness? Is Jordan a bitter retired player who disrespects the younger generation? Was Jordan just giving a literal assessment of Curry’s Hall of Fame status?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former Lakers president and tampering aficionado Magic Johnson has another explanation.

Johnson:

Everyone relax. We know Steph Curry is a future Hall of Famer…Michael Jordan couldn’t say it because he would get fined by the league. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 22, 2019





Johnson continues not to understand the NBA’s tampering rules.

The league fined him for benignly praising Giannis Antetokounmpo last year. NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the fine with a simple directive: “Stop talking about players on other teams.” Jordan complimenting Curry could’ve crossed the same line.

But the league revised its tampering rules this offseason and now permits isolated comments like that.

We’ll see how the NBA’s new tampering policy works. The previous iteration was vague and arbitrarily enforced. It caused plenty of confusion.

Here’s a simple trick to remember the tampering rules, though: Magic Johnson is always wrong.