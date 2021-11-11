Magic Johnson: I’ll probably work with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss again

Magic Johnson just keeps making his way back to the Lakers.

He retired in 1991 after contract HIV. In 1996, he came back.

He went just 5-11 as Lakers coach. They made him vice president.

He got them fined for tampering with his tweets while holding that ceremonial role. They hired him to actually run their front office.

He didn’t work very hard as team president (which he basically later admitted), reportedly bullied team employees (which he denied), abruptly resigned and accused Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka of betrayal. They still used him to recruit free agents.

A leak from his meeting with Kawhi Leonard reportedly hurt the Lakers’ big to sign the star forward. Leonard denied that, but Johnson will probably remain in the Lakers’ good graces, regardless. He always does.

Johnson, via Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times:

I’m a Laker all day long, so I’m probably going to end up working with Jeanie Buss again, and I’m not laughing. That’s serious.

Johnson will likely be correct.

He and Buss have remained connected through so many potential sources of tension. Johnson said he and Pelinka have made up, too.

And there’s that magnetic pull between him and the Lakers.

