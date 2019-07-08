Magic Johnson says Lakers are 'almost unbeatable' in fourth quarter with Avery Bradley onboard

Magic Johnson is quite infamously no longer the president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has since taken on another important role for the team, as its greatest chronicler.

Every major move and every major moment for the Lakers, the NBA and really all sports is now accompanied by beautifully banal nuggets of analysis from Johnson, to the point that guessing Johnson’s reactions word for word has become a Twitter guessing game.

Magic Johnson’s latest Lakers’ analysis

Now, with the Lakers’ latest move of adding shooting guard Avery Bradley, Johnson is visualizing the team’s fourth-quarter lineup as “almost unbeatable.”

Laker Nation, I’m dreaming about the 4th quarter Lakers team with LeBron, AD, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Kyle Kuzma. That’s almost unbeatable! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2019

The word “almost” is putting in quite a bit of work in that tweet.

The Golden State Warriors could have been considered almost unbeatable last year, until they ran into one of Los Angeles’ newest residents.

Avery Bradley really is a good pick-up for the Lakers

To be fair to Johnson, the addition to Bradley was exactly the kind of move the Lakers needed. As Johnson puts it, Bradley’s “incredible defense and ability to hit the three point shot” should take even more pressure off LeBron James to defend the perimeter now that he’s the team’s starting point guard.

Bradley is coming off a season split between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies in which he averaged 9.9 points per game while shooting 35.1 percent from three-point range on 3.9 attempts per game. A two-time NBA all-defense selection, the 28-year-old has long been considered one of the top defensive guards in the game.

Count Magic Johnson as a fan of the Lakers adding Avery Bradley. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Fellow Lakers signee Danny Green is also a strong defender on the perimeter, which could allow James to play more of a free safety role on defense during the big moments, especially with Anthony Davis locking down the paint.

If that works out, you can bet Johnson will be letting us know how happy he is.

