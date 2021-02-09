Magic Johnson highlights 5 most impressive rookies of 2020-21 season

With most teams one-third of the way through the 2020-21 season, some players have started to separate themselves in the various awards races based on their early performances to begin the year.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson weighed in on a couple of the races Monday night on Twitter, including the MVP and Rookie of the Year awards. According to Johnson, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has emerged as the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year.

The proclamation by Johnson came after Ball recorded 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a win over the Houston Rockets. Ball also hit seven 3-pointers, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game.

The leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, had 24 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds in Charlotte’s 119-94 win over Houston! 🔥 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 9, 2021

While Johnson named Ball as the leading Rookie of the Year candidate, the three-time MVP also went on to highlight the other rookies that have impressed him the most this season. His list includes two more top-three picks and a couple selected outside of the top 10.

I've also been impressed with these rookies this season: James Wiseman, Immanuel Quickley, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 9, 2021

The five rookies highlighted by Johnson can all make a case to be the best players of the class so far this season. While there have been some great performances by others, that group has been the most consistent on the court and have had strong starts to this point.

Of course, there is still plenty of basketball left to be played this season and things can certainly change. However, at this point of the season, Johnson may be spot on with his early selections.

