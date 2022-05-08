Magic Johnson gives his opinion on LeBron James trade rumors

Right now, Los Angeles Lakers fans seem split on how the team should get itself out of its current mess.

Plenty of people want the Lakers to trade LeBron James and be done with him and the influence of his agency, Klutch Sports, but a fair number of other fans want James to stay and for L.A. to try to squeeze one more championship out of him and Anthony Davis.

Purple and Gold legend Magic Johnson has been vocal over the years about his opinion on certain potential roster moves, and he made his opinion pretty clear on what his former team should do with its four-time MVP.

Johnson was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles by TMZ Sports, and he was asked if the Lakers should trade James.

Via Lakers Daily:

“‘LeBron I hope will be a Laker for a long time,’ Johnson told TMZ Sports during a brief conversation.”

Not too long ago, Johnson was the team’s President of Basketball Operations, and he was the one who personally met with James and recruited him to the Lakers in July 2018.

Despite the wishes of many fans, it seems extremely unlikely the club will even entertain the thought of trading him. It has been reported the owner Jeanie Buss will not do so, even if James refuses to sign a contract extension this summer.

List