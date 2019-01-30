Magic Johnson explains why Warriors aren't greatest team of all-time originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Magic Johnson knows a thing or two about dynasties.

Over a span of 12 seasons from 1980 to 1991, his Lakers teams won five championships and lost in the Finals four times.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have won three of the last four championships. And when they didn't capture the title in 2016, they won 73 games and dropped Game 7 of the Finals at home.

According to the three-time regular season MVP, Golden State has a long way to go to be considered the best team of all-time.

"It's an achievement to win 73 games, no question," Magic told Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. "But that doesn't mean that (Michael) Jordan's Bulls teams weren't as good as that team or my (1980s Lakers teams) weren't as good.

"The Warriors are in the discussion, but think about the runs we had - Jordan winning six, us winning five. We dominated a whole decade. The Warriors haven't done that yet. You have to do those type of things to be the greatest team of all time to me."

It's hard to disagree with the three-time Finals MVP on this one. The Warriors need to capture a couple more Larry O'Brien trophies to stack up against some of the league's all-time great squads.

On paper, is this year's team the most talented in the history of the game? That's very possible. But you got to win the title to be in that conversation.

The reality is that you can't really fairly assess this type of thing in the middle of the run. The Warriors are the favorites to win it all again this year and could be poised for several more championships in the years to come.

But we all know that talk is on hold until we find out what happens this summer in free agency. Until then, just enjoy the journey...

