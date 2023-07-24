Magic Johnson on Commanders ownership, Lakers' title chances and Victor Wembanyama

Magic Johnson, a member of the group buying the Washington Commanders, speaks at a news conference at FedEx Field on Friday. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Magic Johnson was still on a high a few days after the news that the former Lakers great and successful businessman had become a part owner of the Washington Commanders, which sold for a record $6.05 billion.

Johnson recalled how his first venture into having an ownership stake in professional sports franchises began with the Lakers and now has spread to MLB’s Dodgers, WNBA’s Sparks, MLS’ LAFC and the NFL’s Commanders. That means the five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA most valuable player is a part owner of teams in four U.S. sports leagues.

Of course, he’s still a Lakers fan to his core. He had high praise for Rob Pelinka, the team’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and the job he did assembling a team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis that can compete for the franchise's 18th NBA title.

Johnson, while vacationing on his yacht in Europe, spoke with The Times in a question and answer interview Monday.

While growing up in Lansing, Mich., could you ever have dreamed of being a part owner of four U.S. sports franchises, which now includes the NFL’s Washington Commanders?

Johnson: No. No. No. Probably could not have dreamed of just one, let alone four. My dreams were to play in the NBA and to become a businessman. I didn’t even think about being an owner of a team. It just blew my mind. But I would have to say if it wasn’t for [Lakers owner] Dr. Jerry Buss allowing me to own the Lakers first, none of this would have happened. The Dodgers wouldn’t have happened and all the other three wouldn’t have happened. But for him to allow me to be an owner — write a check — and to be part owner of the Lakers really allowed me to do what I’m doing today. Also, it was what Dr. Buss taught me, terms of business, and what he allowed me to do in terms of owning the Lakers. Then that opened up the whole world to me once I was one of the owners of the Lakers.

What does it mean to Black Americans to see a Black man become a part owner of the Washington Commanders?

Magic Johnson, center, poses for a photo with members of the Washington Commanders' cheer squad. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

See, everybody applauds me, but I think African Americans everywhere — and probably Latinos too — they feel like now they own the Washington Commanders as well. We dominate on the field, but haven’t had the same success everywhere. We haven’t had as many coaches. We haven’t had as many executives, African Americans running teams — whether that’s a general manager, whether that’s a president level and now definitely the owner’s level. I think a lot of people applauded this incredible move as being one of the owners, but also I know the Black community really feels like they are owners as well because one of their own is an owner. It’s almost like the same feeling with the Dodgers. The same thing happened, the impact that it’s going to have.

How did you get involved with Josh Harris and his group to be able to purchase the Commanders?

I joined the Fanatics’ board and [chief executive] Michael Rubin and Josh were partners in the 76ers and Josh wanted to speak with me and we started talking and realized that we were two men that had similar thinking, in terms of how to be successful but also how to give back to the community. That’s why we ended up being partners because our values were aligned. It wasn’t just about making money. It was how do we improve the communities that we do business in. Once he said that, I was jumping for joy because those are the type of partners I want to be in business with. Now I get a call back from him when the Denver Broncos went up for sale and he said, ‘Magic, I’d like for you to be one of my partners and we should go after the Denver Broncos.’ I was jumping for joy, I was so excited. We ended up losing, but we stayed in touch. As soon as the Commanders went up for sale, I got that call from Josh. The first thing I said to him, just like I said to Mark Walter of the Dodgers, ‘Do you want to win?’ That’s my No. 1 question to everybody. I want to win. He said yes. And what I love about him is he said he wants me to have a major role.

Why was it important for you to join Josh Harris’ group in buying the Washington Commanders?

Josh Harris waves to Washington Commanders fans during a pep rally at FedEx Field on Friday. His wife, Marjorie Harris, stands to his right. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Think about it. It is a historic franchise that has already won Super Bowls — I think it was three [in the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons]. Doug Williams, watching him win the Super Bowl [in the 1987 season]. We all celebrated that, especially African Americans in the country. When you think about Washington, D.C., a majority minority city. I’ve done business there in Washington, D.C. And I told this story — and people forget this — I was the last person [former Lakers owner] Jack Kent Cooke signed and he had to sign me so that he could then sell the team to Dr. Buss [in 1979]. So, when Dr. Buss wrote him that check, he needed that check to buy the Washington Redskins. It’s that crazy. People don’t know that. That [$67.5 million] went a long way. So, I guess it’s destiny that I’m supposed to be a part of this because I’ve done so much in the city. Abe Pollin, the old Bullets owner, was one of my mentors as well. He introduced me to a lot of business people in D.C., and this was when I was still a player. It’s just crazy how things lined up. This is where I’m supposed to be.

By adding the Commanders to your sports franchise portfolio, what does this show athletes about how they can achieve success after retiring?

When you have a high basketball IQ, you can take that same basketball IQ, or high IQ, and translate that into business, reinvent yourself and become a businessman. The same discipline it took you to be a great athlete is the same discipline it’s going to take you to be a great businessman. The same focus and drive, and last but not least, competitive spirit. So, just take all those things that made you a great athlete and you can transfer that to the business world. That’s what I did.

Who were some of the people that reached out to you after you became part owner of the Commanders?

Jeanie Buss, president and owner of the Lakers, speaks at a ceremony honoring the late Kobe Bryant at the TCL Chinese Theater in March. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

I can’t retrieve all the messages. It was from around the world, people from everywhere, man, congratulating me. I would say thank you to the Lakers, because they reached out, starting with Jeanie Buss. Linda and Kurt [Rambis] sent me a beautiful message. So many entertainers. So many great people who are just fans or friends. Also, a lot of politicians from D.C. It’s just been amazing. It's a wide range of people. I’m just happy the fan base is excited. We sold in that hour or two a million dollars' worth of tickets on Friday. People are truly excited in that area of D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

Why has it been important for you to mentor athletes, rappers, entertainers and people on how to be a successful business person?

Somebody helped me to this position that I’m in. And so, my job now because I got help, is to help others. I also want to dispel the myth that we can dominate on the court or on the field but we can’t dominate in business. I wanted to dispel that myth. Now we have to keep it going. You see what [Kansas City quarterback] Patrick Mahomes is doing. You see what LeBron is doing. Michael Jordan. Junior Bridgeman. That’s just to name a few. Shaq, he’s doing a great job. Dwyane Wade, I mentored D-Wade. He came to my office. Grant Hill. I talked to Kevin Durant. I want them to be successful. If I have the knowledge, if I have the expertise, it’s my job to then pass that on and then when you get it, it’s their job to pass it on.

What are your thoughts on the job Pelinka did over the summer in assembling this Lakers roster? He re-signed Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimira and D’Angelo Russell, and signed Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka watches players warm up before a game against the Chicago Bulls in March. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

I think he followed it up with another outstanding job, first from the trade deadline and then he kept it going in the summer. He did better than anybody in the summer. All the moves he made, he was the No. 1 GM in the NBA this offseason. No question about it. All the guys that we signed will help LeBron and the other guys because now we are deeper. Rob is going to be executive of the year.

How good can the Lakers be this season, especially considering that the Western Conference is so deep and competitive?

This is a Western Conference championship team. We could actually win everything if we can stay healthy. This team has a real shot. We got three guys — LeBron, AD and D’Angelo — to keep healthy. But with this team, it allows them to take longer breaks because we got guys that can put it in the basket. Listen, it’s not going to be easy for nobody in the West. It’s not going to be easy for Denver to repeat, even though you always got to pick the champion as the favorite right now, and I do. But the Lakers, Memphis with the trades they made, Phoenix and Golden State, and Sacramento and Denver, man, the West is going to be hard.

You met Victor Wembanyama last year in Paris when the NBA had Detroit and Chicago play a game there. What are your thoughts on him being the first overall pick in the draft and going to the San Antonio Spurs?

Man, I was like you got this type of skill and you are this tall [7-4]. It’s good for the league. Just think. Nobody would have watched the Spurs this season if it hadn’t been from them drafting him. Now, people are going to be watching their games. So, that’s good for the league. Plus, this kid has skills and he can play.

Advertisement

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.