Magic Johnson celebrates Dodgers grand slam at Lakers season opener

Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson, seen here in 2015, is balancing his time between the Dodgers and Lakers. (AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson had a tough decision to make on Thursday. Did he want to attend the Dodgers potential clincher in the National League Championship Series in Chicago, which would end the team’s 29-year World Series drought? Or would he favor his duties as Lakers president of basketball operations and attend their season opener against the Clippers in Los Angeles?

Johnson chose the latter, but don’t think he’s not completely invested in everything the Dodgers are doing.

In fact, as this video shows, Johnson has been a keen observer since the game’s first pitch. He was even spotted celebrating Enrique Hernandez’s third inning grand slam as it played on the Staples Center videoboard.

Magic Johnson is reacting in real time to the Dodgers, and it’s pretty entertaining https://t.co/Aguy8eGmam pic.twitter.com/DiFj4t523W — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 20, 2017





You go, Magic.

Johnson was part of a group of investors that purchased the Dodgers in 2012 and has been involved in the team’s emergence as a baseball power. His goal has long been what the Dodgers are on the verge of accomplishing, and that’s getting back to the World Series and ultimately winning it.

Johnson was confident enough in his team to guarantee they would win the World Series over the summer. With them currently holding a 9-1 lead against the Cubs in Game 5 and a 3-1 lead in the series, he’s had plenty of reason to celebrate and to believe his prophecy will come true.

Magic Johnson continues to celebrate as the Dodgers take a 9-0 lead in the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/feW8bqZYV6 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 20, 2017





– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813