Magic Johnson can't believe Kevin Durant wasn't happy with Warriors

Kevin Durant came to the Warriors in 2016 in pursuit of a family and NBA titles.

Durant got the hardware in his first two seasons with the Warriors.

Despite all the winning the Warriors were able to do with Durant, he never quite felt like he was part of a family. It's quite possible that had something to do with the fact that he refused to commit long-term to the Warriors. It's hard for a family to accept you when you have one foot in the house and the other on the front porch.

After three seasons in the Bay Area, Durant left this offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, and he revealed to the Wall Street Jounal last week that he never felt like one of the guys.

NBA legend Magic Johnson can't begin to fathom Durant's logic.

"KD, I hope that he finds happiness," Johnson said on ESPN's First Take on Friday. "If you can't find happiness at Golden State, where are you going to find it at? First of all, give Steph Curry a lot of credit for saying 'I'm a two-time MVP, I'm willing to take a backseat because I want to win.' Give Klay Thompson a lot of credit, because you know who's game suffered the most? Klay Thompson. He used to get a lot more touches before KD got there and he said 'I'm OK with that as long as we win a championship.' Draymond Green, even he had to take a backseat.

"So, Kevin, if you won back-to-back titles, you won MVP of the Finals as well, where are you going to find happiness at? I just want him to find happiness because when I look at Michael Jordan, when I look at Kobe Bryant, this brother, Kevin Durant, is one of the greatest scorers we've seen in NBA history, so I just want him to be happy. I just don't know where he's going to find it at if he can't find it at Golden State."

We imagine every single Warriors fan feels the same way as Magic.

Unlike Thunder fans, Warriors fans don't hold any ill will towards Durant. They're just puzzled by his decision to leave. He had everything he wanted in the Bay Area and Golden State could have offered more money. Yet he still decided to leave.

But maybe Durant will never be happy in the same spot for too long. It's possible that in three years, Brooklyn fans find themselves wondering why Durant wasn't happy, just like Warriors fans are right now.

