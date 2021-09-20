Magic Johnson calls Lakers’ LeBron James the best player in the NBA

Though he’s 36 years old and turning 37 in December, LeBron James is still among the top players in the NBA.

He averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 steals with the Los Angeles Lakers last season despite missing 27 regular-season games with an ankle injury.

Prior to that injury, James was up there on the list of legit MVP candidates, showing he can still play at an extremely high level when healthy.

Among some of the other names that challenge alongside LeBron as the league’s best player include Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and, of course, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who won MVP last season.

For Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson, he knows who he has the league’s best. Both James and Johnson attended the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, where the two took a picture together:

Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/d3SpPMH9mC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2021

Johnson called James “the greatest player in the game today” in the tweet, showing who would have his vote as the NBA’s top player.

James also posted the same picture on his Twitter, using the king and wand emojis that represent their nicknames:

