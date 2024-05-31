Magic’s Jalen Suggs found consistency on court in Year 3 to earn All-Defensive honors

When Jalen Suggs wrapped up his second season in the NBA last year, the young Magic guard set out to become more consistent on both ends of the court.

He viewed that consistency as a major key for him to solidify his spot in Orlando‘s starting five, improve as a versatile defender and knock down long-range shots to help spread the floor on offense.

Suggs returned from the offseason ready to help the Magic get back to the playoffs for the first time since a year before he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2021.

The hard work to accomplish such consistency over the course of an 82-game season quickly paid off.

Suggs not only played the most games of his career in a single season (75), but he also started every contest he appeared in while earning NBA All-Defensive second-team honors when it was all said and done.

“This year was so much fun,” Suggs recently said when reflecting on the season. “I missed playing for something at the end of the year. I missed playing meaningful basketball games where it’s not just a set point to end the year. Now, it’s in your control, in your hands.

“We all learned a lot,” he added. “It was good for us to go through this and carry this into the rest of our careers.”

One major reason Suggs found for the consistency was his ability to remain healthy.

As a rookie, he missed 34 games due to various injuries, including 20 due to a fractured right thumb. Last year, he wasn’t available for 28 games, including 19 with right ankle soreness.

This season, Suggs sat just 7 games, including two (Dec. 21-23) due to a left wrist sprain.

After only appearing in 61% (101) of the 164 regular-season games for which Suggs could have been available during his first two seasons, he appeared in 91% of possible contests this year before playing in all 7 games of Orlando’s first-round playoff series against Cleveland.

Ending the regular season tied for eighth in the NBA in steals (1.4) and tied for 12th in steals-to-turnover ratio (0.80), Suggs earned a third-place vote for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

He also averaged a career-high 12.6 points while shooting a personal-best 39.7% from 3-point range to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.0 minutes.

Following his strongest year as a pro, how does he approach this upcoming offseason?

“The same way I did this [last] offseason but just a bit more detailed in some of the work and some of the areas of my game I want to get better at,” Suggs said. “This summer will be much like the last in terms of how serious my approach [is] to getting better and how I lean into aspects of my game, aspects of myself as a person and getting ready to give the city everything I could this year.”

The summer will also include discussions about a rookie-scale extension for Suggs and fellow 2021 lottery pick Franz Wagner.

The duo have already had their third- and fourth-year team options picked up by Orlando and there’s no reason to think they’re not part of the franchise’s future.

The tricky part will be determining how much each extension is worth. Jeff Weltman, president of basketball operations for the Magic, recently described the extension eligibility of Suggs and Wagner as a “huge component” of Orlando’s summer.

“We’ll obviously engage with the representatives for the players that are extension-eligible,” Weltman said. “We’ll be hopeful that we can come to some sort of agreement, but we’ll go forward and do the best that we can and continue to grow the team that we have.”

Rookie-scale extensions can only be signed between 12:01 p.m. on the last day of the free agency moratorium period — July 6 — and through 6 p.m. on the day prior to the first day of the regular season (late October).

As the two sides work to nail down a contract extension to keep Suggs in Orlando beyond next season, the Magic guard will work to improve his game to help Jamahl Mosley’s squad not only return to the playoffs again but advance past the first round.

Much like his teammates, Suggs plans on using the Magic’s Game 7 loss to the Cavs as a motivating factor in the offseason.

“We don’t want to feel this again — not at this stage, not at this point of the year,” he said. “[There is] a lot to be excited about and a lot to be happy about this year, and a lot to look forward to going forward.”

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com