Magic’s Jalen Suggs expected to make return Friday against Hornets

Orlando Magic rookie guard Jalen Suggs will be available for Friday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, according to the team’s Thursday evening injury report.

Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, has been sidelined 20 games after fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand) late in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 29.

Suggs has been traveling with the team on road trips since sustaining the injury and began practicing earlier this week.

This story will be updated.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.