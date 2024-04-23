Magic’s Jalen Suggs exits but returns in Game 2 at Cavs

CLEVELAND — Magic guard Jalen Suggs put no weight on his left leg as he was carried by teammates to Orlando‘s locker room late in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Cavs on Monday night.

Somehow, he was able to return to the court to start the second half.

Suggs collided his left knee with Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell with about 4 minutes remaining in the opening frame at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Magic guard stayed down on the court as video replay showed his leg bend outward when he tried to go in for a steal from Mitchell.

Late in the second quarter, Suggs was diagnosed by the Magic with a left knee strain, the team said. Orlando initially ruled him as questionable to return to tonight’s game at Cleveland.

Known for his toughness, Suggs was able to go through some light shooting and warm up at halftime to start the third quarter for the Magic.

In visible pain after his collision, Suggs was unable to get up on his own and quickly was surrounded by a group of teammates and coaches.

During the timeout called by Orlando, Suggs was carried by two teammates with his arms around their shoulders and put no weight on his left leg as he headed straight to the locker room.

Suggs had 3 rebounds and an assists before he exited the game in the first quarter.

Cleveland closed the first quarter on a 16-5 run and scored 14 of those points after Suggs left the game to lead 30-18 following the opening frame.

