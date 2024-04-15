Advertisement

Magic are headed to the playoffs: Here’s how to score tickets

Gene Saladna
·1 min read

The Orlando Magic secured a spot Sunday in the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Magic’s huge 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks earned them a No. 5 seed.

Orlando Magic first round playoff tickets go on sale to the public Monday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Two ways to get tickets for games being played at the Kia Center include:

The Magic are encouraging fans to sign up online for early ticket access.

Season ticket holders are given priority for playoff tickets.

In the first of a seven-game series, the Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in Cleveland.

A time for the April 20 game has not yet been announced.

The Magic last made it to the NBA playoffs in 2020.

