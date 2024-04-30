Energized Magic aim for series lead in Game 5 at Cleveland

Whether he’s flexing his muscles after finishing through contact in the paint or waving his arms asking for more noise from the crowd, it’s no secret Moe Wagner is the ultimate hype man for the Magic.

While it might be younger brother Franz Wagner who puts together high-scoring performances such as the 34 points he posted in Game 4 to help Orlando tie its first-round series 2-2 with the Cavs, it’s Moe who generally serves as an agitator to opposing squads.

He’s the kind of player you want on your team and not vice versa. The reserve center doesn’t hide his emotions, and it shows in his actions on the court.

“That’s kind of who I am,” Moe said after Game 4 at Kia Center. “I spend more energy controlling that than I do using it, to be honest with you. Finding a way to channel it in a productive way is one of the biggest pieces that I do in life.

“We struggled a little bit in the first half — first quarter, offensively — and a little juice helps with that,” he added. “Obviously, there’s an awareness and a conscious effort to change the energy in the gym. We play in front of 15,000 people — It helps when they support you.”

Magic confident as playoff series vs. Cavs shifts back to Cleveland

The Magic will need more of that special juice from the Wagner brothers if Orlando wants to head home after Tuesday’s Game 5 with a 3-2 lead over Cleveland (Bally Sports Florida, 8).

This time, however, it’ll be the Cavs who will have the support from 15,000-plus fans at home.

And if the fifth meeting of the playoffs between the Magic and the Cavs will be anything similar to the first two at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Moe Wagner will likely get booed by Cleveland fans each time he touches the ball.

It comes with the territory of the role he plays for Orlando.

“I want Moe to continue to be who he is, and that’s what we’ve said about this group,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Monday. “This is what makes this group special.

“There’s always going to be a game plan within the game and they know that they follow that, but besides that, they thrive when they’re being their best version of themselves,” he added.

And Moe doesn’t just talk the talk.

He walks it, too.

Scoring in double figures twice, the reserve center has averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds. and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes off the bench during the first four games of the series.

He’s recorded at least one steal three times and a block twice.

“Moe helps with having fun every day,” star forward Paolo Banchero said. “He brings the same energy and you just know that he’s always going to be on 100 [percent]. You know what you’re going to get from him day in and day out.”

What to look for going into pivotal Game 5 between Magic and Cavaliers — and beyond | Analysis

But it’s more than just vibes and positive energy that the Magic need in order to steal a game on the road. The group knows it needs to take better care of the ball at Cleveland to give itself a shot at winning the series on its home court during Friday’s Game 6 if the Magic can return to Kia Center ahead 3-2.

Orlando averaged 14.5 turnovers and didn’t crack 90 points in the first two contests at Cleveland.

“Whether that was turnovers or us just missing some shots, they were able to get early and easy baskets and watch the ball go in the hole,” Mosley said. “That got their crowd into it.

“Our ability to lock in from the beginning of the game — without our home crowd being able to generate that energy — we’ve got to be focused.”

Some extra juice from Moe Wagner could help, too.

Up Next …

Magic vs. Cavaliers, Game 5

When: Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 8

How to watch: Bally Sports Florida