Magic’s all-hands-on-deck road trip gives hope for near future

Even before the Orlando Magic’s three-game road swing ended with a 108-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, it had a different feel than any other this season — mainly because the team’s bench was fuller than usual.

The swing, which started with a loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday before they ended their 10-game losing streak with a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, marked the first time the Magic’s entire team traveled.

That included the players who’ve been sidelined every game this season with injuries: Markelle Fultz, (recovery from torn left anterior cruciate ligament), Jonathan Isaac (recovery from torn left ACL), Michael Carter-Williams (recovery from left ankle surgery) and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain).

“The bench is getting a little packed,” said Cole Anthony. “In all seriousness, it’s awesome to have those dudes here. Kelle, JI, Mike…to have those other dudes here it’s kind of just a vision for me like, ‘This is our team.’ Once we get everybody healthy, we’re going to build something special over here.”

The road trip was the first for Isaac, who participated in Wednesday morning’s shootaround ahead of the loss to the Wizards as he works his way back from the August 2020 injury. He hasn’t progressed to contact drills and there isn’t a timeline for his return, but traveling was a significant step in his recovery since it signified the team believes he’d benefit more from being on the road as opposed to staying in Orlando to rehab.

Fultz, Carter-Williams and Moore participated in the shootarounds on Wednesday and Friday ahead of the win over the Hornets.

Although he didn’t play during the trip because of a sore left hamstring, Wendell Carter Jr. traveled. Rookie guard Jalen Suggs played against the Hornets and Mavericks in his first games back since fracturing his right thumb on Nov. 29.

To coach Jamahl Mosley, having an all-hands-on-deck road trip means just as much for the rebuilding Magic (8-36) off the court than on it.

“I’m walking through the lobby and a couple of guys are out to dinner together, just being around one another. That goes so far,” Mosley said. “They want to be around each other. They enjoy lifting each other up and encouraging one another. Not just about basketball, but off the court as well. That goes a long way and it means a lot for us to continue to grow.”

The impact was noticeable on the court, too, with younger players like Suggs seeking advice from the injured veteran players throughout the games.

“Our veterans were over there and the guys who aren’t playing,” Mosley said, “are communicating with these young guys the things they see, different coverages [and] different ways to attack.”

Although it’s still challenging for Anthony to envision what the team will look like once everyone’s healthy and available, he knows those returns will help the Magic improve defensively.

The Magic’s 112.2 defensive rating — points allowed per 100 possessions — ranks 25th in the league entering Monday’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers (17-25).

“All those dudes are very good defenders and they’re going to help us become that much better defensively,” said Anthony. “That’s the main thing. Offensively, we’re going to be all right. Defensively, they’re going to help us take that next step.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.