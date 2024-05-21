Magic guard Jalen Suggs earns NBA All-Defensive recognition

Disruptive. Aggressive. Physical.

Those are just a few words that could be used to accurately describe the style of defense that’s played by Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

Time and time again for Orlando during the season, Suggs portrayed his defensive prowess when he was regularly described as “the first line of defense” by coach Jamahl Mosley.

Whether he was picking up ball-handlers in the full-court or taking on difficult challengers on his own, Suggs made it known that he set the tone for the Magic’s defense, which finished the regular season third in defensive rating (110.8) behind only Boston (110.6) and Minnesota (108.4) — two teams in the East’s and West’s conference finals.

That’s why on Tuesday, Suggs was named to All-NBA Defensive Second Team — alongside Alex Caruso (Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Celtics), Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves) and Derrick White (Celtics) — for the first time in his career.

Suggs, a third-year pro, becomes the first guard in Magic history to earn NBA All-Defensive Team honors and just the third player all-time for Orlando to receive the recognition joining center Dwight Howard and power forward Horace Grant.

Averaging a team-high 1.41 steals in 75 regular season starts, Suggs is the the first Magic player since 2011-12 (Howard) to be named to either the NBA All-Defensive First or Second Team.

The NBA All-Defensive First Team was comprised of Bam Adebayo (Heat), Anthony Davis (Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves), Herb Jones (Pelicans) and Victor Wembanyama (Spurs).

Wembanyama is the first rookie to be selected to the Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team (which has been named annually since the 1968-69 season).

Suggs, who also received a third-place vote for NBA Defensive Player of the Year (which was won by Gobert), finished the regular season tied for eighth in the NBA in steals (1.4) and tied for 12th in steals-to-turnover ratio (0.80) while recording at least one steal 57 times and two-plus steals 31 times.

He also had at least one blocked shot 35 times and two-or-more blocks 11 times, including a career-high-tying three blocked shots Jan. 12 at Miami.

The media voting panel selected five players for the Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team and five players for the Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com