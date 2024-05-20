Magic guard Anthony Black earns NBA All-Rookie 2nd-place vote

When the Magic selected Arkansas guard Anthony Black with the No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft, it wasn’t entirely clear where or how he would fit into Orlando‘s plans as a rookie in the NBA.

Did Jamahl Mosley’s squad really need another young guard? Black was their third one drafted in the first round in the last four years.

Soon enough, however, Black not only saw prominent playing time on the court but quickly turned into Orlando’s starting point guard for a portion of the season.

It’s why on Monday the Magic guard received consideration for the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie Team.

As Markelle Fultz missed 27 games between early November through early January due to a left knee injury, Black found himself thrust into an important role playing alongside regulars such as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

In fact, Black ended up making 33 starts in 69 regular-season games while scoring in double figures seven times and eclipsing 20-plus points twice.

Black received one second-place vote and was one of 12 additional rookies to receive votes beyond those selected to the First and Second All-Rookie teams.

Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama, the 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, and Thunder forward-center Chet Holmgren were unanimously selected to the All-Rookie First Team. Both players received First Team votes on all 99 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Joining Wembanyama and Holmgren on the All-Rookie First Team were Hornets forward-guard Brandon Miller, Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.

The NBA All-Rookie Second Team consisted of Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson, Jazz guard Keyonte George, Oklahoma City guard Cason Wallace and Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II.

Black averaged 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes during his nearly 70 appearances. He ranked tied-17th among all rookies in assists.

He shined on defense recording at least one steal 24 times and two-or-more steals seven times, including a career-high 4 steals on Dec. 26 at Washington. A length guard at 6-7, he recorded at least one blocked shot 18 times and two-or-more blocks three times.

The media voting panel selected five players for the NBA All-Rookie First Team and five players for the Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

