Magic’s Gary Harris game-time decision for Game 6 vs. Cavs

Gary Harris was not a full participant at Magic practice Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center ahead of Friday’s Game 6 against the Cavs, coach Jamahl Mosley said.

The veteran guard, who started the first five games of the series for Orlando, only went through a walkthrough portion of practice.

One of only four players on the Magic roster with postseason experience, Harris is considered a game-time decision against Cleveland, which leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

He strained his right hamstring during Tuesday’s Game 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and missed the entire fourth quarter of the pivotal contest that the Magic lost by 1 point.

He’s averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.20 steals in 26.3 minutes during his five starts.

Harris missed 28 games during the regular season because of injury, including 16 (Dec. 27-29, Jan. 5-31) with a right calf strain. Earlier in the year, he missed five games (Nov. 4-14) with a right straight groin.

He also dealt with a plantar fascia strain in his right foot that forced him to miss four games between recovery and injury maintenance in late March and early April.

