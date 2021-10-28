Magic’s focus turns to finishing after fourth-quarter collapse vs. Hornets

Orlando entered the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets clinging to a slim advantage Wednesday night. It was the first time in five games this season that they led so late.

As 14,082 fans at Amway Center rose to their feet to welcome the players back on the court, a significant moment for a team eager to prove itself, the Magic learned another painful lesson.

Charlotte forced 8 turnovers that led to 9 points in the final 12 minutes, and Orlando’s 93-91 lead collapsed into a 120-111 defeat.

The heart and hustle that carried coach Jamahl Mosley’s team into the final quarter evaporated in the closing minutes.

“It’s a very delicate balance in helping them understand the situations they’re going to be in and understanding what to do,” Mosley said, “because you have to go through those experiences to help you understand what you do the next time down.

“They’re learning and we talked about it and they understand the things that need to take place for us to get over that hump.”

In the four previous games, Orlando entered the fourth quarter trailing by 23, 22, 6 and 11 points. The Magic (1-4) rallied to beat the host New York Knicks on Sunday night.

“The best way to learn how to play in close fourth-quarter games is to be in close fourth-quarter games,” said guard Cole Anthony, who posted a team-high 24 points on 11-for-20 shooting and 6 assists vs. Charlotte. “I’m happy we were in a position to win that game. It’s something we’ve just got to learn from.”

Ball security remains the Achilles heel for Orlando, which has turned the ball over 85 times, including 19 in the loss to the Hornets. The Magic rank among the worst teams in total turnovers and turnovers per game (17).

To their credit, opponents have capitalized on those mistakes, with Charlotte, Miami and New York among the best teams in converting points off turnovers.

“That’s what the NBA is about,” said forward Wendell Carter Jr. “The first three quarters are runs, runs, runs and the fourth quarter is when you lock in, get to your spots, take your shots — make them or miss but take them with confidence — and just move on from it. That’s something we must do a better job of.

“I’m going into my fourth year and I understand what everybody was saying about the fourth quarter. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball, making the right decisions — make or miss on the offensive end — we’ve just got to take and make the right shots.”

In the 107-90 loss at Miami on Monday night, the Magic had 4 fourth-quarter turnovers that caused their manageable 11-point deficit to double.

“It’s all about effort,” said Anthony. “You’ve just got to want it and they wanted a little more tonight and they ended up getting the win. That’s on us. It’s effort. It’s not easy but it’s something you have to do. It’s a man’s league. The league isn’t going to wait for us.”

The Magic set off on a three-game road trip that tips off with back-to-back games against Toronto (Friday) and Detroit (Saturday) before wrapping up against Minnesota (Monday).

If they can be in position to win after three quarters, they’ll take it.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.