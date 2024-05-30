Magic floated as potential Zach LaVine trade destination for Bulls

As the Chicago Bulls get set to enter the offseason, trading Zach LaVine has to be pretty high on their priorities list. They tried to move him earlier this year, but things didn’t work out. Paul Connor of Sports Grid suggested the Orlando Magic as a potential landing spot for a trade this summer.

“The Magic surprised many this season,” Connor wrote. “Their 47 wins were the franchise’s most since 2010-11. Orlando was bolstered by its top-five defense but ranked 24th in offense, including last in three-pointers made per game. While the team could opt to bank on further development from youngsters Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, LaVine’s scoring prowess would immediately improve the overall balance of the roster.”

For the Magic, adding LaVine’s shot creation could help take them to the next level, as their offense fizzled out in the postseason.

And for the Bulls, adding some picks or young pieces in exchange for LaVine would be ideal.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire