Magic flip script in second half of Game 4 to tie playoff series with Cavs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Throughout the regular season, coach Jamahl Mosley often spoke about wanting the Magic to force their opponent to call the first timeout coming out of halftime.

During Saturday’s crucial Game 4 between the Nos. 4 and 5 seed in the East, Orlando did just that.

Trailing the Cavs by nine at the break, the Magic stormed all the way back to take their first lead since midway through the first quarter when Franz Wagner (34 points) sank a free throw to put his team ahead 68-67 less than five minutes into the third frame.

Except the stoppage in action didn’t work the way the Cavaliers had intended.

From there on, the Magic continued to pour it on, ending the third quarter on a 31-5 run and completely flipping the script of the game at Kia Center in the 112-89 victory in Game 4 to deadlock the first-round playoff series.

With the win, Orlando tied the series at 2-2 and earned another home playoff contest Friday in Game 6. Tip-off time and network information is still to be determined.

It also secures the Magic a chance to win the best-of-seven series in Orlando if the Magic can handle their business during Tuesday’s Game 5 in Cleveland.

As easy as the points came for the Magic in the second half — Orlando outscored Cleveland 61-29 in the second half — Saturday’s contest didn’t start out that way.

After nine points in the opening frame, Wagner was limited to just two in the second quarter. He was the lone member of the Magic in double figures at halftime when Paolo Banchero (nine points) had just five points with four turnovers before the break.

In fact, the Magic failed to take care of the ball, turning it over 11 times by halftime.

But once Wagner was able to find another gear on offense in the third frame, it was hard for Cleveland to slow him down as he attacked the basket with success and didn’t miss a free throw.

Orlando took better control of the ball.

Wagner’s 34-point performance follows Banchero’s 31 in Game 3. The last time Orlando had different players with consecutive 30-point games was May 19-21, 1996, against Chicago (Penny Hardaway 38, Shaquille O’Neal 36).

The Magic’s next trick will be finding a way to replicate their home performances on the road, where the Magic lost the first two games of the series.