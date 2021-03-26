Breaking News:

Dolphins trade No. 3 pick in NFL draft to 49ers, acquire No. 6 pick from Eagles

Magic ‘excited’ to land R.J. Hampton from Nuggets in Aaron Gordon deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cody Taylor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When trade conversations first began with the Orlando Magic regarding Aaron Gordon, the Denver Nuggets were reluctant to give up rookie R.J. Hampton in a potential deal. Over time, the Nuggets eventually conceded and the Magic are sure glad they did.

On Thursday, the Magic agreed to trade Gordon to the Nuggets ahead of the trade deadline for a package that included Hampton, veteran Gary Harris and a first-round pick. The transaction was eventually approved by the NBA on Friday just after midnight on the East Coast.

“Denver was one of the teams that were interested in Aaron and they were very reluctant to discuss R.J.,” Magic president Jeff Weltman said on Friday. “It wasn’t until a couple of days before the deadline that his name started to be included in discussions and that was a pivot point for us. The conversations with Denver definitely shifted when his name was included and this is not a guy that they happily moved into this deal.”

With the Magic out of the playoff picture, the organization opted to clean the slate and cash in on their players. Along with Gordon, All-Star Nikola Vucevic and guard Evan Fournier were traded as the Magic build toward the future. In addition to Hampton, the Magic added three first-round picks, two second-round picks and three veteran players.

The ability to acquire Hampton was a major priority for Orlando.

Orlando showed a great deal of interest in Hampton in the days leading up to the NBA draft. The Magic, led by Weltman and general manager John Hammond, were among a few teams that watched him work out in-person in Texas during the pre-draft process. They left that trip highly impressed with him, something that drove them to make the trade.

Hampton, a former five-star high school prospect, was viewed by many during the pre-draft process as a player with a high ceiling given his ability and physical measurements. While he ultimately went 24th to the Nuggets, the Magic viewed him as a prospect that could eventually outperform his draft position.

“R.J. is a big rangy, athletic kid,” Weltman said. “He is a multi-position player and is going to be a high-level defender. I think R.J. is a little under the radar because of his path but you’re talking about a top-five high school player when he was coming out who goes to New Zealand so he is kind of off the radar for the typical NBA fan.

“He was a 19-year-old playing with grown men. Those leagues are hard. You don’t just walk into those places and dominate. They are physical, those guys are rough and tumble and the games are called that way. R.J. had flashes of brilliance in some rough times (due to an injury). He is a really charismatic, smart, high-energy kid.”

The move to the Magic will likely create an opportunity to log heavy minutes for Hampton. He played sparingly this season on a crowded Nuggets roster, averaging just 9.3 minutes in 25 games, but will now find himself as a key player on a rebuilding Magic team.

Hampton, along with the three others acquired on Thursday, arrived in Orlando and will undergo physicals but will not play on Friday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Their roles are still to be determined but head coach Steve Clifford is excited to get to work with them.

“I spent some time yesterday, I watched some film,” Clifford said. “They always say, ‘You never know a player until you coach them.’ I’ll wait until I have time to meet with them and talk to them before I really make any opinions on what they can bring and where they are at.”

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Cole Anthony reacts to Magic trading Vucevic, Gordon, Fournier

Terrence Ross has a hilarious reaction to Orlando's trade frenzy

'He made a bunch of big shots': Chuma Okeke's career night powers Magic to victory

List

2021 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Every move made on Thursday

Recommended Stories

  • Bulls rookie Patrick Williams gives jersey number to Nikola Vučević

    Vuevi will wear No. 9 for the Bulls as Williams changes to 44.

  • Hornets GM: LaMelo Ball could possibly return this season

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says he's not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season. Kupchak says the rookie point guard will be reevaluated in ''four or five weeks'' after fracturing his right wrist on March 20. If Ball is revaluated in five weeks on April 27 the Hornets would have about three weeks remaing before the end of the regular season on May 16.

  • NBA rumors: How Nuggets' Aaron Gordon trade package compares with Celtics

    The Boston Celtics reportedly have serious interest in acquiring Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon before the trade deadline, but can they beat this offer from the Denver Nuggets?

  • How the NBA trade deadline's biggest deals reshaped the playoff picture

    Many NBA teams made impact moves at the trade deadline. How that reshaped the playoff picture with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

  • There's an unfamiliar feeling around the New England Patriots: desperation

    Bill Belichick turned his team into a winning machine by exploiting the NFL’s market inefficiencies. But he appears to have abandoned a winning formula Robert Kraft, left, and Bill Belichick have turned the Patriots into one of the 21st century’s great sports teams. Photograph: Adam Hunger/AP Bill Belichick’s response to the New England Patriots’ first losing season in two decades was always going to be bold. Maybe he would move up in the draft to grab his preferred quarterback. Perhaps he could engineer a trade for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, or Matthew Stafford. But this? Handing out more than $160m in free agency in order to conjure up a competitive roster? It feels antithetical to everything Belichick has practiced and preached over the course of the Patriots’ dynastic run. Winning is a drug. And the Patriots are addicts. “We’re not in the business to be in business,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Peter King’s Football Morning in America column this week. “We’re in this business to win”. Signing veteran players to big-time, free-agent contracts has long been fool’s gold. You only need your hands and a couple of toes to count the number of big-ticket signings that have really moved the championship needle. Sure, you can find excellent players. And yes, the best teams explore all three avenues – the draft, trades, and free agency – to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. But the key to roster construction is finding players at value. Penning, as the Patriots have done in recent weeks, a league-average player to a multi-year, free-agent contract way above the positional average does more harm than good (Hello, Nelson Agholor). Chucking money at the problem has never been Belichick’s way. Throughout his time in New England, he has waited for other teams to swamp the market with big checks before he hoovers up the afterthoughts. Daniel Snyder and Woody Johnson get to hold up the jerseys at press conferences; Robert Kraft gets to hold up the Lombardis at parades. “I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason,” Kraft acknowledged this week. “So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that.” You can find some Belichick-ian logic in the new method if you look hard enough. The master strategist is all about targeting inefficiencies in the market. With the salary cap sinking for the first time in more than 10 years, most teams were tight on cash. The Patriots, however, were swamped with money to hand out – the $69m in cap room they entered free agency with was the third-highest in the league. With little competition, Belichick could cherry-pick the players he wanted from the top of the market for the first time since he stepped foot in New England in 2000. By the time free agency is over, Belichick is expected to have handed out more than $170m in guaranteed money. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out, that’s more than Kraft paid for the team in 1994. It’s not that New England have never spent in free agency. But this time there is more than a whiff of desperation: there is a ton of talent among the new signees, but not much value. Even when adding big-money free agents in the past (Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore to name two), it was to supplement a roster that was built largely through the draft or with cheaper signings. And, except for the earliest years, Belichick was operating with certainty at the most valuable position on the field; he had Tom Brady at quarterback. Brady and the safety he provided are gone now, and the scattergun approach of this offseason is telling. For the first time since the midpoint of the Brady-Belichick partnership, the coach is using free agency to cover up a poor run of selections in the draft. Only 18 of the Patriots’ last 42 draft picks are still on the New England roster heading into 2021. A bulk of that, as expected, comes from the past two drafts. Only four players remain who were selected in the drafts between 2016-2018. To put that in context: there are as many Patriot draftees from those three drafts (four) on Miami’s current roster as there are on New England’s. Dig deeper and it gets worse. Of the 18 draft picks still on the roster, only six played more than 50% of their unit’s snaps in 2020: Isaiah Wynn, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Michael Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, and Deatrich Wise Jr. Of those six, two can be considered real difference-makers (Wynn and Onwenu), two as reliable starters (Winovich and Wise Jr) and two as solid depth/rotational options (Bentley and Dugger). Out of 42 picks, that’s an awful rate. To help hide the mess, Belichick decided to splurge on the veteran market. So far this offseason, the Patriots have added 13 players while re-signing a further eight. The signings cover each and every position group – including bringing back Cam Newton at quarterback rather than exploring other veteran options. There is a reason Belichick opted to spread the wealth: the team isn’t good enough. Last season’s 7-9 record was not just about iffy quarterback play, costly injuries, and Covid holdouts. The backbone of the roster was poor, and it was exposed. The fancy metrics paint a picture of a team more in line with those that finished with four or five wins rather than seven. Belichick’s response: I can’t solve this in-house; I’ll have to look outside. It’s not often a winning strategy. As Peter King highlighted in his column this week, here are the five teams that spent the most in free agency between 2017-2020 and their corresponding regular season record over that period: 1) Jacksonville, $494.1m, 22-42. 2) New York Jets, $463.0m, 18-46. 3) Buffalo, $457.1m, 38-26. 4) Detroit, $444.7m, 23-41. 5) Cleveland, $436.2m, 24-39-1. On the surface, it’s a who’s-who of the NFL’s joke franchises. The Bills stand out as the exception; the Brandon Beane-Sean McDermott axis has built what looks like a sustainable winner in Buffalo. The Browns have improved over that timeframe, too, although the team’s best moves have come in the draft rather than spending money on free agents. The core issue with the Patriots’ plan: they still have holes at the two most valuable positions in the sport – quarterback and cornerback. Either could be addressed in the upcoming draft, but it’s asking an awful lot of a rookie to walk into the building at the level needed to compete for a championship, and Belichick’s recent draft record isn’t exactly sparkling. There are times to spend. You can make a better case for the Giants’ recent spending spree than New England’s. However delusional it winds up being, David Gettleman, the Giants GM, believes he has a long-term quarterback in Daniel Jones. If ever there is a time to bet on a young quarterback, it’s in year three, when he is still on a rookie deal. You understand the strengths and weaknesses of your most important player. You’ve been able to add more youngsters through the draft. By year four, the Giants will need to decide whether to hand Jones his fifth-year option or a long-term deal. Best to give him all the toys possible in order to accurately make that evaluation. So it’s easier to build a path to reason for the Giants spending $68m in 36 hours. For the Patriots, it feels like a franchise chasing its tail. Like a team trying to pay its way out of past mistakes. But Belichick’s career is on the clock, too. He is 68. It wouldn’t be a stunner if he walked away at the end of next season or the season after that. Winning one more title is all that matters, not the health of the Patriots cap sheet in 2025. History tells us that spending a ton of money on mid-career players in March leads to nothing but disappointment. And then you remember that we’re talking about Bill Belichick, the most ruthless exploiter of market inefficiency in NFL history. Maybe – just maybe – he will outsmart the room one final time.

  • Russell Westbrook's second half vs. Knicks was historic, in a bad way

    Russell Westbrook had a second half to forget Thursday night.

  • Analysis: How the trade deadline could pay some dividends

    The NBA called this season’s trade deadline the busiest in the last 35 years, with 46 players from 23 teams involved in 16 different deals. Brad Wanamaker getting moved to Charlotte by Golden State for a draft pick that will probably never change hands, that’s not exactly swinging a balance of power. Same goes for the Warriors sending Marquese Chriss to San Antonio, and Toronto trading Matt Thomas to Utah and Terence Davis to Sacramento — getting second-round picks back in both cases.

  • Farmworkers fight shaped California attorney general nominee

    In 1977, Cynthia Bonta was among 3,000 people who locked arms and tried in vain to prevent 400 riot police from evicting the mostly Asian tenants of a hotel near San Francisco's Financial District so developers could build a parking garage. More than four decades later, her son Rob Bonta stood near that spot — now an apartment building for low-income seniors — to hear the governor of California nominate him to become the first Filipino-American attorney general of the nation's most populous state. Rob Bonta is a considered a shoo-in for confirmation from the Legislature.

  • NBA rumors: Juan Toscano-Anderson expected to get Warriors roster spot

    It sounds like he will be rewarded at some point.

  • Report: Rockets traded Victor Oladipo to start Kevin Porter Jr.

    Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the trade was made in part based on the Rockets' desire to start Kevin Porter Jr. now.

  • Just days after a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket, a man carried 6 guns and body armor into an Atlanta Publix

    Police told local news outlets that the man has been arrested and sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Former Oklahoma star Max McGreevy tames winds to take early lead at Club Car Championship

    SAVANNAH, Ga. - Curtis Thompson, the older brother of LPGA star Lexi Thompson, spoke for the field when he said, "We're not living the dream. We're chasing it." Thompson and Stuart Macdonald shot 6-under 66s in Thursday morning's opening round of ...

  • 2021 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Every move made on Thursday

    Rookie Wire will keep an updated tab on each trade executed on Thursday prior to the 3 p.m. EST trade deadline.

  • Michelle Wie West still smiling after opening 81, Inbee Park cruises on tough day at Kia Classic

    Michelle Wie West was still smiling after an opening 81 while Inbee Park cruised on a tough day at the LPGA's Kia Classic.

  • NBA trade deadline: Projected rotation for Nuggets with Aaron Gordon

    After earning a spot in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets made a huge splash during the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond highlight NBA's top buyout candidates

    Even though they're not in their prime, NBA buyout players like LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond and Jeff Teague can help teams in postseason push.

  • The Putback with Ian Begley Live: 2021 NBA Trade Deadline Recap

    The Putback with Ian Begley﻿ is live, with the crew recapping the NBA trade deadline and what's in store for the Knicks and Nets.

  • With Loyola-Chicago in Sweet 16, Sister Jean calls out bracketologists: 'They really don't know the team'

    Loyola-Chicago is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's tournament for second time in four years following Ramblers' Final Four run in 2018

  • Ivica Zubac with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/25/2021