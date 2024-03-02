Magic enter key stretch of season to rise in East standings

As the playoff picture in the East changes nightly, the Magic are entering a critical stretch in their season that could help solidify their position to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament and earn a spot in the playoffs.

Starting Sunday against the Pistons, seven of Orlando‘s next nine games are against teams below .500 and outside the Play-In picture altogether (Bally Sports Florida, 6).

It’s an opportunity for the Magic (34-26) to beat up on bad teams and improve their record to double-digit games above .500 while continuing to rise in the conference standings, potentially pushing for home court advantage in a first round series.

Without looking too far ahead of what could come in April, Orlando knows it can’t disregard their opponents in this upcoming stretch which includes two meetings each with the 12th-seeded Raptors (22-38) and the 13th-seeded Hornets (15-45).

“It’s hard to beat any team in this league,” said veteran guard Gary Harris after practice Saturday.

What worked for Magic in February and what comes next | Analysis

The Magic have already defeated the Pistons (9-50) three times this season, twice by double figures but last weekend, however, it took a jump shot in the closing seconds from Paolo Banchero to lift Orlando on the road.

Their next game, the Pistons fell by just two points to the fourth-seeded Knicks (35-25).

“They’ll be trying to come in and get a win,” Harris said about Detroit. “We’ve got to be ready to play because they’re not going to give us anything.”

Added Magic coach Jamahl Mosley: “We’ve said it time and time again about this team, they are not their record.”

Injury Updates

Mosley said Jonathan Isaac went through practice Saturday and is feeling better.

Isaac missed Thursday’s game against the Jazz due to an illness. He also didn’t play Tuesday vs. Brooklyn due to a left knee strain suffered at Atlanta last weekend.

Isaac wasn’t listed on Orlando’s injury report, which included a clean bill of health for the Magic ahead of Sunday.

Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (right knee contusion) is considered probable.

“Right now, everybody’s in a good space physically, mentally and health-wise,” Mosley said.

Anthony Wins DeVos Community Enrichment Award

Magic guard Cole Anthony was named winner of the 2023-24 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award (CEA) Saturday night at the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) held at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

It marks the first time Anthony has won the award. Finalists included Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz.

Since 1995, the DeVos family has honored a player who has dedicated his efforts off the court for the purpose of enhancing other’s lives. A panel of representatives selects the player and based this year’s selection on the last year of the player’s community work.

In addition to receiving the award, Anthony will be granted $20,000 from the DeVos Family Foundations for him to donate to the charity of his choice.

“The legacy of our parents lives on through the great work in the Central Florida community by the entire Magic organization,” said Magic Chairman Dan DeVos in a release. “We congratulate Cole as this year’s winner and look forward to the Magic’s continued commitment to the Orlando community.”

Among Anthony’s work in the community during the season were:

Provided tickets for underprivileged youth to attend Orlando Magic games through Cole’s All-Stars Share the Magic Program

Visited the inner-city school in Parramore and sponsoring lunch for the entire school year

Purchased Thanksgiving groceries for 50 families who attend the Ivey Lane Community Center

Hosted a holiday party and distributed gifts at the James R. Smith Neighborhood Center at a “Cole Christmas”

Took part in a fundraising basketball camp for UCF’s NIL Collective and supporting recruiting to UCF Athletics

Provided guidance on the next level of basketball and financial coaching at the Playbook High School Basketball Event in New York City

“We are incredibly proud of all of our players’ off-the-court efforts and want to congratulate Cole on the impact that he has made in the Central Florida community and beyond,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X, known as Twitter, at @therealBeede.