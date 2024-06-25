Orlando enters NBA’s draft with different mindset from recent years

For Jeff Weltman and the Magic, the franchise’s president of basketball operations is accustomed to selecting earlier than later in the NBA draft.

But after Jamahl Mosley‘s squad reached the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the East following a 47-win regular season, Orlando is outside of the lottery (top 14) and drafting further down the line for the first time in a while.

The Magic, owners of the No. 18 pick in Wednesday’s first round, enter the draft confident about their options but know their positioning is a contrast from the recent past.

“You have to kind of recalibrate your expectations to that,” Weltman said Monday when speaking with reporters inside the AdventHealth Training Center. “But we’re looking at some good players at 18. Our guys have been working really hard on the draft and it started about this time last year.”

Orlando last selected outside the lottery in 2020 when it chose guard Cole Anthony at No. 15 in 2020.

This year’s spot is the latest the Magic have picked in the first round since 2017 when they traded the No. 25 pick (Anzejs Pasecniks) to Philadelphia.

“We’re excited about the draft but 18 is different than picking in the lottery,” Weltman said.

The Magic have made five picks inside the lottery during the last three drafts alone: Jett Howard (2023, No. 11), Anthony Black (’23, No. 6), Paolo Banchero (’22, No. 1), Franz Wagner (’21, No. 8) and Jalen Suggs (’21, No. 5).

It begs the question whether or not Orlando, which also has a second-round pick (No. 47), needs to add yet another young player to the mix, especially after Howard already spent the majority of his rookie year with Osceola in the G League.

Weltman made it clear he views Howard’s first year with the franchise as “having been wildly successful” but added that his time in the G League is taken into consideration for the upcoming draft.

“The guy accomplished all of the goals that we set out for him,” Weltman said of Howard. “It just happened to be in Osceola — not Orlando. But he comes back as a different kid, a different player, a different prospect and obviously we’re hopeful that he becomes someone that integrates into our team successfully.

“I would never project timelines on that but we all try to clear a path for guys when we can,” he added. “So, yeah, that’s part of the draft discussion, but, again, at 18 and with a team that made the playoffs, we have to kind of recalibrate the way we think about the draft a little bit. It’s not quite the same as it’s been in years past.”

Updated list of who’s worked out for Magic ahead of 2024 NBA draft

Although the Magic take pride in developing young players such as Banchero, Suggs and Wagner, the organization also knows the focus can shift when there is success on the court.

Rather than rebuilding its roster — something Weltman already has done once since his 2017 arrival — Orlando is searching to not only return to the playoffs but advance past the first round.

“We’ve got a lot of guys whose careers we have to navigate,” Weltman said. “So adding another one is something that we’ve discussed: how does that work? The better your team is — and hopefully, we can maintain the level that we got to last year — you start to recalibrate what that looks like.”

Finding a balance among developing an already young roster, potentially adding two more draft picks and working to get back to the postseason is the challenging part.

“It’s a different mindset of bringing in a player into a winning team as compared to what we’ve been through the rebuild,” Weltman said. “We’re trying to win and develop young players.”

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com

If you tune in …

What: NBA draft, first round

When: Wednesday, 8

TV: ABC/ESPN