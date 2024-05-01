Magic drop Game 5 vs. Cavaliers, return home for elimination game

CLEVELAND — It’s officially do-or-die time for the Magic.

They couldn’t hold onto a late lead in the fourth quarter Tuesday night — and Evan Mobley blocked Franz Wagner’s layup attempt to tie it in the waning seconds — and fell to the Cavaliers in a pivotal Game 5, 104-103, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse despite Paolo Banchero’s game-high 39 points.

On the brink of elimination, the series returns to Kia Center for Game 6 on Friday with the Magic down 3-2.

Cleveland, led by All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell (28 points) has held serve at home. It also was its first time eclipsing 100 points.

Franz Wagner (14 points) and Jalen Suggs (13) were the only other Magic players to reach double figures but they combined to shoot just 8 for 25.

Each game in the series had been decided by double figures until Tuesday.

Cleveland had jumped ahead by 10 points after the opening frame but a key run by Orlando in the final 3:10 of the second quarter kept the Magic within striking distance going into the break.

Orlando took what the Cavs gave them on defense — quality looks in the mid-range. Banchero and Suggs each hit a pair of jump shots from 13-16 feet during an 8-0 run and only trail by 1 at halftime.

Cleveland was without starting center Jarrett Allen because of a right rib contusion suffered during Game 4 in Orlando. Allen went through pregame warmups but was ruled out within an hour of tip-off.

Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff inserted Isaac Okoro into the opening lineup and moved Mobley to Allen’s spot. Mobley totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds while Okoro had eight points.

The Magic were without Gary Harris for the fourth quarter after he suffered a right hamstring strain and was ruled out. Harris was held scoreless (0 of 2 from 3) in 19 minutes.