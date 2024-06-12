Magic close out 2024 preseason schedule with home contests

Fresh off their first appearance in the NBA playoffs in four years, the Magic have already shifted focus to next season.

On Wednesday, Orlando learned of its full preseason schedule before tipping off 2024-25.

Jamahl Mosley‘s squad will open its four-game exhibition slate at New Orleans on Oct. 7.

After traveling to take on the Spurs at San Antonio two days later, the Magic will host their first preseason game at Kia Center against the Pelicans on Oct. 11.

They wrap up the the preseason at home a week later on Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia.

The Magic begin training camp Oct. 1 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 preseason are on sale now.

2024 preseason schedule

Oct. 7: at New Orleans, 1:30

Oct. 9: at San Antonio, 8

Oct. 11: vs. New Orleans, 7

Oct. 18: vs. Philadelphia, 7

