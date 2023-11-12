Magic Circle law firm Freshfields investigates slavery links

City of London Magic Circle

Magic Circle law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is investigating its historical ties to slavery, as Lloyd’s of London’s reckoning raises pressure on the City to confront its past.

The elite City firm is understood to be researching the extent of its role in the transatlantic slave trade during the 18th and 19th centuries.

The research will examine historical connections from when Freshfields was founded in 1743 until the abolition of the slave trade in 1840.

Freshfields, which merged with Germany’s Bruckhaus Deringer in 2000, is one of the oldest law firms in the City of London. Its first client was the Bank of England and still represents the institutions.

Freshfields has repeatedly expressed “regret” that one of its founding partners, James William Freshfield, financially benefited from acting as a trustee for several slave-owners in the West Indies, according to research by University College London.

The co-founder and another trustee became the temporary owners of 15 slaves in 1827. His sons, James William and Charles Kaye, were also involved in several claims relating to slave ownership.

The firm is now actively investigating any further historical links to the slave trade.

It comes as historic City institutions face calls from Caribbean leaders to pay reparations to direct descendants of enslaved people.

Last week Lloyd’s, the world’s largest insurance marketplace, promised to spend £52m on racial equality initiatives in an effort to atone for the “significant role” it played.

As well as examining its own historical links, Freshfields is funding an independent research project at Oxford University examining how the City’s network of legal, financial, insurance services enabled the transatlantic slave trade.

A spokesman for Freshfields said: “We are committed to making meaningful progress to create a sustainable, diverse and inclusive workplace and to having a positive impact on society. While we know we can’t change the past, we are learning from it to inform our future.”

Freshfields is a member of London’s Magic Circle, a group of the UK’s most prestigious law firms. It generated £1.84bn in revenue last year, paying partners on average £2m each. The firm employs more than 4,000 people.

It is one of several City law firms with historical links to slavery. Rival Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance in 2020 said it was “deeply sorry” after it emerged that previous clients included Cecil Rhodes, the Victorian diamond mining magnate who helped colonise large parts of Africa.

Farrer & Co, law firm to the Royal Family, has also expressed “regret” that one of its co-founders Oliver Farrer, who was the trustee for slave owners in Jamaica.