From magic carpet ride to first signs of splintering – the atmosphere at Newcastle has changed

Kieran Trippier (right) and Fabian Schar react after Newcastle's home defeat by Liverpool, when they conceded two late goals - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Peter Powell

As the ground rapidly emptied after Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool’s injury-time winner and the social media critics and prominent talking heads rushed to scold the team and manager’s performance, you could hear the first sounds of splintering at Newcastle United.

It is natural for supporters and pundits to be annoyed at watching a team lose at home, to 10 men, in a game they should have won. Angry, knee-jerk reactions have always been a feature of football fandom and Newcastle’s defeat was infuriating to watch.

Newcastle fans had also become unaccustomed to the emotions of defeat. They lost just five of 38 league games in 2022/23, but have lost two from three in August.

It was bound to make some lash out and while any talk of a crisis is ridiculously premature and over the top, it is also reasonable to expect some criticism after a result like that. It was a painful one for everyone involved and sources have told Telegraph Sport that manager Eddie Howe’s mood was a dark one in its aftermath.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks distinctly unimpressed as his team throw away a lead against Liverpool - Allstar via Getty Images/Richard Sellers

It was Graeme Souness who said you are never more than two defeats away from being under pressure as Newcastle manager and after back-to-back losses at Manchester City and at home to Liverpool, Howe will know the atmosphere has altered a little on Tyneside.

After three games, the Magpies are in the bottom half of the table and have been drawn, albeit at home, to Treble winners Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

This weekend, a tough start to a difficult campaign throws up another daunting challenge with a trip to Brighton to face a team who, like themselves, have relished disrupting the old order and last season ousted Chelsea and Tottenham from the top six.

In their first four games, Newcastle will have played the teams that finished first, fifth, sixth and seventh last term, thrashing Aston Villa in their opening game, but losing the next two.

As we head into the first of three early-season international breaks, perceptions of their start, as well as their overall health, will be defined by what happens at the Amex Stadium.

Win and it has been another good period – after all Newcastle lost at home to Liverpool and away at Man City last season and still finished fourth. Draw and it has a decent return from an arduous run of fixtures – but lose and there will be disappointment and a fear the team is going backwards, with two weeks for everyone to stew on the ramifications ahead of the arrival of Brentford on September 17.

A Newcastle fan absorbs the defeat by Liverpool - AFP via Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby

It is easy to say, but even a defeat by Brighton is not a disaster. That is not how Howe will see it, nor the players, and it is important to keep negative emotions in check; to retain a sense of perspective.

The Magpies will find out who they will face in the Champions League on Thursday, with trips to Spain, Italy and Germany to whet the appetite. Newcastle are rubbing shoulders with the European elite again for the first time in more than 20 years.

It is a pertinent reminder of how far the team have come and what a wonderful job Howe has done. Context is key and Newcastle must not lose sight of it, whether that is in the stands or the boardroom.

Club not demanding top-four finish

Telegraph Sport has spoken to multiple senior sources at St James’ Park over the summer and all have acknowledged that this season will be far tougher than the last. They are anticipating a drop in league position and do not expect to secure another top-four finish. They would like one, of course, but it is not demanded.

There is an understanding that the team over-achieved, were incredibly fortunate with injuries and that Howe has delivered Champions League football far sooner than anyone imagined he could when he was appointed in November 2021. In short, they have said all the right things to reassure Howe that his job will not be under any threat if results do not continue last season’s magic carpet ride.

It would be helpful, of course, if someone on the board came out and said this clearly and definitively, but that is not the way football clubs work.

The club’s chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, may have been at pains to tell us in the recent Amazon Prime documentary (We Are Newcastle United) that he is not involved in the day-to-day running, but he has the final say on everything that happens. He “wants to be No 1” in England and Europe one day.

We do not know how he will respond if Newcastle go on a losing run and drop out of the European qualification race.

In turn, we do not know how co-owners Amanda Staveley, her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben will cope if the adulation and happy clapping they have enjoyed since the takeover in October 2021 begins to shift towards criticism and slights.

Managers can be used as human shields and sacrificial lambs in those situations, but as things stand, Howe’s body of work stands up to scrutiny and should protect him from any talk of his job being under threat – at any stage in the short to medium term.

That will not mean testing questions are not asked. It does not mean he will avoid scrutiny of his decisions or be free from pressure if a disappointing run of results turns into a bad one.

But Newcastle have come a very long way in a short period of time. They have improved the overall strength of the squad this summer to cope with the extra demands of European football, but it is debatable whether they have dramatically improved their starting XI.

Things were always going to be harder this year and it will be how well everyone sticks together, if and when the going gets tough, that will shape their season. Then we will learn if Newcastle really are united or not.