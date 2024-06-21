Maggie Brensinger looking to succeed in archery

Schuylkill County native Maggie Brensinger has achieved greatness in the sport of archery. Coming in second place 2024 USA Archery Collegiate Target Nationals and will now compete with the US team in Canada for their version of the Olympics.

28-22 sports caught up with the archer.

