Mageean comfortably reaches European 1500m final

Mageean is a strong contender to take gold in the women's 1500m [Getty Images]

Ciara Mageean comfortably qualified for the women's 1500m final on the opening morning of the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Portaferry runner finished third in her heat in 4:06.81, behind Great Britain's Jemma Reekie (4:06.68) and Italy's Ludovica Cavalli (4:06.76).

Mageean is one of the favourites to take gold in Sunday evening's final.

The 32-year-old finished second behind Great Britain's Laura Muir at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

Dubliner Sarah Healy also secured her place in the 1500m final, clocking 4:12.30 in the second heat.

Letterkenny athlete Mark English competes on the opening morning in Rome (11:29 BST) as he begins his bid to clinch a fifth European 800m medal while Michelle Finn goes in the women's 3,000m steeplechase heats (12:25)

The Irish interest continues in the evening session with Israel Olatunde in action in the men's 100m heats (20:18) before Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Thomas Barr and Cillin Greene aim to secure a medal in the mixed 4x400m relay final.

Eric Favors competes in the shot putt (19:55) while Jodie McCann goes in the women's 5,000m final (21:40).