Mageean comfortably reaches European 1500m final
Ciara Mageean comfortably qualified for the women's 1500m final on the opening morning of the European Athletics Championships in Rome.
The Portaferry runner finished third in her heat in 4:06.81, behind Great Britain's Jemma Reekie (4:06.68) and Italy's Ludovica Cavalli (4:06.76).
Mageean is one of the favourites to take gold in Sunday evening's final.
The 32-year-old finished second behind Great Britain's Laura Muir at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.
Dubliner Sarah Healy also secured her place in the 1500m final, clocking 4:12.30 in the second heat.
Letterkenny athlete Mark English competes on the opening morning in Rome (11:29 BST) as he begins his bid to clinch a fifth European 800m medal while Michelle Finn goes in the women's 3,000m steeplechase heats (12:25)
The Irish interest continues in the evening session with Israel Olatunde in action in the men's 100m heats (20:18) before Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Thomas Barr and Cillin Greene aim to secure a medal in the mixed 4x400m relay final.
Eric Favors competes in the shot putt (19:55) while Jodie McCann goes in the women's 5,000m final (21:40).