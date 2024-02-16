Magee football promotes Chase Courtney to head coach

Magee has promoted interim football coach Chase Courtney to head coach, the Clarion-Ledger has confirmed.

Courtney was promoted from his role as the school's offensive coordinator to interim coach late in the season when former Magee coach Chuck Maxie resigned from his role nine games into the year. Courtney went 2-1 in three games as interim head coach.

"I pursued the job full time because I am originally from here and care about the direction of this school and community," Courtney told the Clarion-Ledger. "The kids have had five offensive coordinators in five years, so they needed stability. I understand this place and will work to get the culture right, and football will take care of itself."

Magee finished 4-8 last season and advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A state playoffs but fell to Jefferson County 30-27.

MORE: Why 4-star Jarcoby Hopson included Ole Miss football, Mississippi State in top 8

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Magee football promotes Chase Courtney from interim to head coach