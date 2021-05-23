Magee beats Clarkdale 8-3 in Game 2, eliminates Bulldogs in 3A South State series

May 23—Clarkdale's season came to an end Saturday as the Bulldogs dropped Game 2 to Magee 8-3 in the MHSAA Class 3A South State baseball title series at Clarkdale.

Magee completed the sweep after a 6-2 win against the Bulldogs in Game 1 Thursday at Magee. Clarkdale finished the season with a 28-7 record.

Cal Culpepper and Colson Thompson both finished 2-for-3 for Clarkdale in Game 2, with Culpepper scoring twice and Thompson driving in two runs. Gavin Moffett had a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Houston Wedgeworth suffered the loss on the mound despite a solid performance. He pitched five innings, surrendering six runs, four earned, on six hits and three walks while striking out eight. Walker Swearingen pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out five.