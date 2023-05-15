Mage leads 2023 Preakness Stakes odds as post positions are announced

preakness odds

Kentucky Derby winner Mage opens as the 8-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes on NBC. While there are no other Kentucky Derby horses in the field, there are still formidable horses in this small but stellar field.

The 148th Preakness Stakes airs on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The Gustavo Delgado-trained colt will break from the No. 3 spot at Pimlico just two weeks after claiming victory in the Derby with Javier Castellano in the irons. A win in this year’s Preakness would be Delgado’s first.

First Mission (5-2) is the next favorite coming out of the No. 8 spot with Luis Saez riding him. Brad Cox‘s trainee has won his last two races, including the Lexington Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.

Bob Baffert, who was barred from being at last year’s Preakness, will return to the 2023 edition of the race with National Treasure (4-1), who finished fourth in the Santa Anita Derby.

NBC Sports will also air the Black-Eyed Susan the day before on Friday, May 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Preakness Stakes 2023 odds, post positions, lineup, horses

Below are the post positions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, including opening odds as of May 15.

1. National Treasure (4-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

2. Chase the Chaos (50-1)

Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

3. Mage (8-5)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

4. Coffeewithchris (20-1)

Trainer: John Salzman, Jr.

Jockey: Jamie Rodriguez

5. Red Route One (10-1)

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

6. Perform (15-1)

Trainer: Claude McGaughey III

Jockey: Feargal Lynch

7. Blazing Sevens (6-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Irad Oritz Jr.

8. First Mission (5-2)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

The post positions have been set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes!#Preakness148 pic.twitter.com/3xmWjJZR1g — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 15, 2023

