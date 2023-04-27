Mage jockey, trainer, owners: Everything you need to know about Kentucky Derby 2023 horse

Mage works out Wednesday with exercise rider J.J. Delgado on April 25, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Trainer is Gustavo Delgado.

Mage is one of 20 horses expected to enter the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Kentucky Derby are earned by gaining points through a series of prep races that began in September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Monday, May 1. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Mage will enter the Kentucky Derby off a second-place finish in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream Park. He currently ranks 16th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 50.

Mage

Color: Chestnut

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Good Magic

Dam: Puca, by Big Brown

Price tag: $290,000 at Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale

Owners: OGMA Investments LLC, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH, first Derby for all

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado, 0 for 2 in Derby. Best finish was 13th with Bodexpress in 2019.

Jockey: Javier Castellano, 0 for 15 in Derby. Best finish was third with Audible in 2018.

Record: 1-1-0 in three starts

Career earnings: $247,200

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 50 (No. 15)

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream Park

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Mage did not race as a 2-year-old, broke his maiden in his debut Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park and then finished fourth in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on March 4 before the runner-up finish to Forte in the Florida Derby. Apollo (1882) and Justify (2018) are the only horses to win the Kentucky Derby without racing as 2-year-olds. … Mage is one of three sons of Good Magic expected to run in the Kentucky Derby, joining Blazing Sevens and Reincarnate. Good Magic was the runner-up to Justify in the 2018 Derby. … Luis Saez rode Mage in the Florida Derby but will ride Tapit Trice in the Kentucky Derby.

What they’re saying: “He made a move, and I thought he was getting home,” assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. said after the Florida Derby. “He might have gotten tired but, remember, it’s still his third race. How many races did it take Forte to get to the level he is?”

