Mage assistant trainer gets Kentucky Derby trophy
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presents Mage assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. with the trophy for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
After a chaotic and disturbing week at Churchill Downs, the 149th Kentucky Derby ran on Saturday evening.
Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
Chloe's Dream and Freezing Point were euthanized after sustaining an injuries during undercard races.
“I wish I could have done a bit better, but Henry’s a dog,” Sterling said of Cejudo, who came out of a three-year retirement to fight him.
Canelo looked like Canelo in his hometown of Guadalajara.
Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title with a split decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday in the main event of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.
The Rangers' season ended with a collapse against the Devils.
Jimmy Butler sustained the injury in a Game 1 win over the Knicks.
Chris Ballard didn't want to see Anthony Richardson be a superstar on another team.
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
Demetrious Johnson is 36 years old and near the end of his magnificent MMA career. But his conditioning is still elite and it is what led him to victory in his rubber match with Adriano Moraes on Friday in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. debut.
How to watch this year's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream Saturday's UFC fight.
Murphy was placed on paid leave in October.
The 7-foot-1 big man has averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the field in three seasons at Michigan.
“I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back.”
Napoli fans celebrated with a beautiful fireworks display all across Naples.