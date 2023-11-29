MAFS UK stars spark romance rumours after sharing night out pics

Married at First Sight UK's Adrienne Naylor and Nathanial Valentino have sparked romance rumours, after sharing a night out in Manchester.

The pair — who were originally married to Matt Pilmoor and Ella Morgan respectively on the show — have ignited speculation over their relationship, when they were spotted having a meal together yesterday (November 28).

Taking to Instagram to share pics from their night out, Nathanial posted a collection of snaps of the pair as they tried the new menu at Six by Nico in Manchester.

"Thank you @sixbynicomanchester for inviting @adriennenaylor and myself to try the new menu. Food was 10/10," she captioned the post.

Adrienne commented: "Amazing food, even better company." She also included alongside a heart emoji.

This is the first time the reality stars were seen together since the show, with Nathanial also recently posting a picture of the two hugging in front of Christmas lights.

The pair aren't the only MAFS castmates to get close since the conclusion of the explosive eighth series. Adrienne's former partner Matt confirmed his "secret" romance with Shona Manderson following the series finale.

After partner Brad was removed by the experts during the experiment, Shona and Matt met at the reunion and soon began dating — though they had to keep their relationship a secret until the final episode aired.

"We have a really healthy, happy, safe, fun relationship — I really appreciate Matt so much, it's what I deserve, we deserve each other," Shona told OK! Magazine. "We had to do it, we had to be so careful."

Fans will be able to catch Adrienne, Shona and Brad in a new one-off reunion special, bringing this year's brides and grooms back together for a well deserved catch-up.

Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Paul, Peggy, Rozz, Tasha and Thomas will also be in attendance. The special episode won't air before 2024, with an exact release date yet to be confirmed.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum







