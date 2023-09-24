MAFS UK star Adrian Sanderson shares advice for new couples

Anthony Devlin - Getty Images

Married at First Sight UK star Adrian Sanderson has shared some advice for the 2023 cast.

Adrian rose to fame as a groom on season 7 of the reality show where he was matched with Thomas Hartley . The couple decided to call it quits before the final Commitment Ceremony after a turbulent time on the show.

Taking to Instagram to impart his wisdom on a new cast of hopefuls, Adrian posted a series of pictures with his former co-stars wishing the newlyweds of season 8 luck.

Channel 4

"Good luck to the newlyweds," Adrian wrote. "Wishing you all the luck in the world to every single one of you. Ride the wave, enjoy every opportunity. Dedicate some time away from your socials (I promise) keep your head clear for the next few months to help you navigate as best as you can."

Sharing pictures of his co-stars Jenna Robinson, Zoe Clifton , Chanita Stephenson and Sophie Brown, Adrian said he left the process with "friends for life".

"If you didn’t leave with a partner, I hope you’re as lucky as me to leave with friends for life," he captioned the post.

"Don’t search for newspaper articles, you could regret it. Remember it is Tv. To the UK you guys are characters, and at times that can be difficult.

"My BIGGEST advice would be to be kind to each other. And remember…when you see yourselves having disagreements you have to remember that was then, not now. Even though it’s playing out in front of your eyes. Lots of love. Go smash it xx"

Among those to comment on the post was his co-star Chanita who wrote: "What a journey!! Mad to watch, just thinking of all us and our experience!!" While her groom from the show Jordan Emmett-Connelly wrote: "Perfectly put adrian x"

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

