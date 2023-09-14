MAFS UK groom says parents "denied" he was taking part

Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK groom Paul has said his parents initially "denied" he was taking part in the show.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press ahead of the new series' premiere on September 18, account manager Paul admitted that his parents weren't entirely onboard with him marrying a stranger.

"They're traditional African parents, they were like 'this isn't happening', even though at this point there's a camera on their face… I was like: 'It's too late now you just have to accept it'," he laughed.

Paul continued: "Even on the wedding day, my mum was like 'we can leave now', I was like 'I'm dressed in a suit', and she was like 'we can leave now it doesn't matter', I was like 'no I'm going through with it'."

Despite his mother's reservations, Paul said that she was "still there" for him in the end, adding: "She still got behind me even though she disagreed, which was nice."

Meanwhile, fellow groom Arthur told us that he initially "wasn't interested" in taking part himself.

"I actually haven't seen the show before… until I got in," he admitted. "I didn't apply for it, they just contact[ed] me through socials."

"They contacted me once at the start of last year, I wasn't interested, and they contacted me again at the start of this year and I thought to myself: 'Let's go for it'."



Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

