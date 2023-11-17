MAFS stars Shona and Matt confirm "secret" romance following show finale

Married at First Sight UK stars Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor have confirmed their "secret" romance following the series finale.

The pair appeared in the eighth series of the E4 reality show, and were coupled up with Brad Skelly and Adrienne Naylor, respectively.

Shona's relationship with Brad ended quickly, with the pair being removed from the experiment by producers midway through the series, whilst Matt and Adrienne made it all the way to the final commitment ceremony before calling it quits after the series.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the pair revealed that they met at the reunion episode, which aired this week after being filmed in June, but had to keep their relationship private until the series had concluded.

"We have a really healthy, happy, safe, fun, relationship – I really appreciate Matt so much, it's what I deserve, we deserve each other," said Shona. "I'm proud to be his girlfriend and it just works."

"Matt would be driving and I would be in the back, we would be walking around Nottingham and I'd be all the way over there, we were like secret agents on a mission," she continued, with Matt adding: "We had to do it, we had to be so careful."

"We had to do what we had to do, my experience was good but we were meant to go on those journeys to find each other," he said. "Being together from the start would have been incredible but I think it happened this way around for a purpose."

Matt also announced the relationship on Instagram, sharing a video of the moment that the pair went public, with the caption reading: "The moment the announcement was finally dropped and we could be free."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

