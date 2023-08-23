MAFS star Tahnee Cook defends return to day job

Matt Jelonek - Getty Images

Married at First Sight Australia star Tahnee Cook has defended her decision to return to her day job after appearing on season 10 of the hit TV show.

The reality star shared a statement on her Instagram Stories today (August 23), addressing numerous media reports which stated she had returned to her previous role as a PR Manager.

"It's so disheartening seeing this narrative being pushed by media that because we work 'normal' jobs it's turned into a negative and we're made out to be 'failures'?" began her statement.

"You constantly criticise people for going on reality TV wanting to become influencers and then tear them down if they do so, but now are trying to imply that because we work 9 to 5 jobs (like literally everyone else in the world) we should be laughed at?" she continued.

Tahnee explained that this media narrative was damaging as it has led people to "send hate and abuse" in comment sections of her social media.

She added that "anything we do will constantly be criticised".

The former MAFS bride recently launched her new podcast Chuffed, with episodes focused on relationships, dating and pop culture.

So far, guests have included fellow Married at First Sight stars Melinda Willis and Alyssa Barmonde.

In her statement, Tahnee called the podcast her "passion project" and stated that "making money upfront was not the motivating factor" for this new career venture.



In addition to the podcast and her PR job, Tahnee has also promoted brands on her social media since coming to public attention.

On the subject of being an influencer, she clarified: "I genuinely feel so blessed with the opportunities I've had my way, and yes if I wanted to, I could do this full time BUT I CHOSE to maintain my pre-existing career and keep a job that I love.

"This also allows me to really pick and choose which brands I want to work with and not feel pressure to say yes to everything that comes my way.."

Tahnee concluded her statement: "At the end of the day, I'm so thankful to have found love on MAFS and everything else is really a bonus".

Tahnee was matched with MAFS groom Ollie Skelton on the show, and the two are still together today.

Tahnee and Ollie moved in together in early 2023, after Ollie moved to Tahnee's native Sydney to be closer to his partner.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

