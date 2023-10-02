MAFS star Aleks Markovic announces engagement to longtime partner

Congratulations are in order for former Married At First Sight Australia contestant Aleks Markovic as she announces her engagement.

The reality TV star, known for taking part in the 7th season of the Aussie dating show, which aired in 2020, took to social media to share that she's getting married to longtime partner Nik Stojan.

The couple gave the happy news to followers in a joint Instagram post, which included images of Aleks wearing her ring and of Nik getting down on one knee to pop the question.

Related: MAFS star Evelyn Ellis gets ex-boyfriend tattoo removed



"Mrs S to be," Aleks wrote in the caption, adding a wedding ring emoji.

"And in every lifetime, it will always be you!" she added.

During her time on MAFS, Aleks was paired with fellow estate agent Ivan Sarakula. The two left the experiment and later reconciled, but decided to go their separate ways in the final decision stage.



Nine

Elsewhere in the MAFS universe, another couple has celebrated an important milestone with a ring.

In August this year, Melinda Willis and Layton Mills marked their first anniversary since meeting on the show's 10th season. The couple have been together since, with Layton giving Melinda a "beautiful eternity ring" for the occasion.

Nine

Related: MAFS star Melinda Willis bids goodbye to co-star on "bittersweet day"

In a relationship update shared in September, Melinda confirmed that Layton had relocated closer to her home in Brisbane, saying their long-distance relationship would now be more manageable.

"Layton has officially moved from Sydney and is drivable distance now," Melinda shared to her Instagram Stories, revealing she'd driven three hours and a half to meet him.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum



You Might Also Like