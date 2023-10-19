MAFS groom Georges finally releases "famous squatting video"

Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK star Georges Bert has finally given the people what they want by releasing his infamous squat video on Instagram.

The clip in question was a point of contention between him and his MAFS bride Peggy Rose.

In an episode of the show's latest season, Georges explained he has a video gaming channel where viewers can request challenges for him to perform on camera. One of said challenges saw him do a series of squats with his back facing the camera, much to Peggy's disapproval.

Georges has now decided to take matters into his own hands by posting the video on his social media.

"The famous squatting video! Don't be afraid to share it with your friends," he wrote in the caption, clarifying he's wearing "a strong man outfit, not a Tarzan outfit".

"What a pair of legs," he jokingly added.

Georges referenced the challenge in a conversation with Peggy's sister during in-laws week, explaining he has a point system in place for his subscribers that allows them to spend their 'baguettes' and request challenges.

"And with these baguettes, the more you watch the more points you get, and you can spend basically whatever I have as a redemption. One of my redemptions is squatting, and I said that I squat obviously online - fully clothed," Georges said.

This didn't sit well with Peggy, who insisted it'd be disrespectful for her partner to do that on camera.

"To me, squatting is an activity one would do if someone is interested in looking at the person's body," she said.

"I wouldn't want my partner doing that out of respect for themselves and me being their partner."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum



