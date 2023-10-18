MAFS bride Shona confirms she's moved on with "kindest soul" following Brad split

Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK bride Shona has confirmed she's moved on with the "kindest soul" following her split from Brad Skelly.

In scenes aired last week (October 12), Brad and Shona were asked to leave the experiment following a session with dating experts Mel Schilling and Paul C Brunson after their relationship was deemed unhealthy.

Opening up after her exit aired, Shona took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her time on MAFS, revealing that she's now in a relationship with "the kindest soul".

Channel 4

"I filled myself up with self love and when I was ready fate kicked in and I met the kindest soul who loves me just the way I am and it's what I deserve," Shona told fans.



Shona also opened up about her time on MAFS, sharing thoughts about her on-screen husband Brad's behaviour.

"I applied for MAFS for love but unfortunately the person I was matched with was there to promote himself as a meditation guide, he love bombed me and ultimately I was sent home for his horrible behaviour," she wrote.

"The experiment wasn't to blame he was the same person on the outside and when we finally went our separate ways he told me he never loved me, it was just a TV show, it was lust and he never had any emotional attachment to me whatsoever," Shona continued.

Related: Channel 4 responds to Brad Skelly's MAFS axe

"That's when I finally woke the hell up. It made me look within and question why I put up with this behaviour, why being loved was so important to me and finally why did I lose myself so much in that relationship.

"I realised deep down I needed to love myself more.

"I'm so happy writing this and sharing my happy ending with you. To all the special people who reached out to me with love thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like