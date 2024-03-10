Mafah on offense after first spring scrimmage: ‘Everything seemed to be working in our favor, and we finished’

Last spring, Clemson’s defense was the group that was dominating early, but that hasn’t been the case in 2024. According to Clemson’s running back Phil Mafah, the Tigers’ offense has been impressive since the start of spring ball.

The team held its first scrimmage this weekend at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon, with Mafah noting that the offense won the day. With all of the struggles Clemson’s offense has had since superstar Trevor Lawrence moved on to the NFL, fans will love to hear this.

“Today, the offense looked really good,” the star running back said. “Of course, the defense is definitely going to come ready on Wednesday, so my biggest message to the guys is to keep your head on tight and just continue to build on today and don’t let today affect how you play on Wednesday.

“It is another day, so we have to come with the same mentality of what it takes. You have to come ready to go because we know the guys on the other side will be ready.”

From top to bottom, Mafah was impressed with the Tigers’ offense. Each unit was doing its job, and it made the offense a scary unit to deal with. Even better to hear is that the Tigers’ offense is finishing drives, something they struggled with in 2023.

“Everything seemed to be working in our favor, and we finished,” Mafah said. “That is one thing we wanted to respond with. We finished many times, and that was great to see.”

It’s early in the spring so overreacting isn’t something we should do, but these are things you want to hear. Clemson’s offense should be improved in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire