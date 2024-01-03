Mafah named a top individual performer from bowl season by the NCAA

For the second time since his electric Gator Bowl performance, Phil Mafah is being recognized by the NCAA for his showing.

It was a record-breaking day for Mafah, who took 11 carries for 71 yards and four touchdowns. The four-touchdown performance broke two records: the Gator Bowl touchdown record and Clemson’s bowl game record. Mafah’s performance in this Gator Bowl was a special way for the Tigers’ stud running back to end his 2023 season.

The NCAA recently released an article taking note of the top individual performances during college football’s bowl season, which included Mafah. Here is what they had to say about the stud running back.

Clemson running back Phil Mafah ran for 74 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries, filling in for the injured Will Shipley in Clemson’s 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky. Three of Mafah’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth contest and his four touchdowns tied a Gator Bowl record.

After a strong performance, fans anxiously await news on whether Mafah will return to Clemson for another season or depart for the NFL.

