Mafah finds the end zone, Clemson trails NC State 10-7

After another slow start to a game for Garrett Riley and the Clemson offense, the Tigers got their first points of the game midway through the second quarter and now trail the Wolfpack 10-7.

It was a much-needed strong drive for this offense as they went 9 plays for 75 yards, with the drive being capped off with a 1-yard Phil Mafah touchdown run. The drive started with a Jake Briningstool 17-yard catch, with Beaux Collins adding a big 28-yard catch a few plays later.

Star running back Will Shipley had five touches for 29 yards on the drive before suffering a scary injury on a run to the one-yard line. We’re going to have to keep an eye out for the status of Clemson’s top running back going forward.

