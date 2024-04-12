Maeda facing injury lay-off

Daizen Maeda will be forced to sit out Celtic's meeting with St Mirren on Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury.

The extent of the Japanese international's issue is currently unknown with the club's medical team to assess him next week.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Daizen will miss the weekend. He picked up an injury high in his hamstring, his tendon, so we will have to see what that looks like in the coming weeks. But he is certainly not available for the weekend.

“We will see where it goes in the next week or so and then we will understand better what inclusion he will have between now and the end of the season.

“Liam Scales has picked up a slight strain in his abductor so the likelihood is that he won’t be involved.”