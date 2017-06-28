Maeda dominates in spot start, Dodgers beat Angels 4-0

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and relief pitcher Brandon Morrow congratulate each other after the Dodgers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kenta Maeda pitched four-hit ball over seven innings in a spot start, Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Maeda (6-3) was moved to the bullpen earlier this month, but filled in Tuesday to give the rotation an extra day of rest. He dominated the Dodgers' crosstown rival, striking out six with no walks on 92 pitches. His ERA dropped to 4.15.

Angels starter Jesse Chavez (5-8) was pulled in the sixth after working into a jam, and Cody Bellinger greeted reliever Jose Alvarez with an RBI single. Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 RBIs.

Pederson hit his seventh home run two batters later.

The Dodgers, who ended a 10-game winning streak Monday with a 4-0 loss against the Angels, have won 17 of their past 19 games and lead the National League with a 52-27 record.

Chavez was charged with two runs over 5 1/3 innings. He didn't allow a hit until his 12th batter, and that was a miscue by Eric Young Jr., who seemingly lost the ball in center field and let it drop. Chavez allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four.

Outfielder Trayce Thompson was back in the Dodgers' lineup for the first time since his recent call-up, and he made his mark with a diving catch. He was 0 for 3, but one of those was a flyball to the warning track.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Mike Trout (thumb) hit soft toss and is expected to take live batting practice soon. ... LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique muscle) will be evaluated again Wednesday to see if he can continue on a throwing program.

Dodgers: OF Yasiel Puig (knee, hamstring) had flare-up, so he was given the day off, but was available to come off the bench. ... SS Corey Seager (hamstring) took some swings and did agility drills effectively. He didn't start, but was available to pinch hit. ... LHP Julio Urias had left shoulder surgery. He's expected to miss 12 to 14 months, but manager Dave Roberts said Dr. Neal ElAttrache was more optimistic about his recovery after the surgery.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Alex Meyer (3-4, 4.20 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA at Angel Stadium, where the Freeway Series moves on Wednesday. He has struggled on the road and pitched just 3 1/3 innings in a 9-4 loss at Boston in his last start.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 4.30) will make his sixth start since moving back into the rotation from the bullpen. Ryu allowed two runs in each of his last two starts.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball