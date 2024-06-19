Madyson Ezell of Mary G. Montgomery High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Madyson Ezell as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Ezell is a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where she plays defender for the soccer team and trumpet in the band.

She is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish and English National Honor Society and president of Key Club.

Ezell maintains a 4.48 GPA while serving as class president and an Azalea Trail Maid.

